ICA, BCS UK sign MOU

F.P. Report

KARACHI: International Centre of Excellence Pvt Ltd (ICE) and British Computing Society (BCS) join hands for delivery of computing courses acceptable across the globe. The MoU was signed by AccrediNation (on behalf of BCS UK) and ICE representation.

BCS is a Chartered institute for IT and will be offering globally recognized courses in Block chain, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analysis and User experience. Students and employers will be able to learn these courses through ICE blended teaching platform.

The BCS courses will increase the chance of getting employed in local as well as global arena. ICE and BCS aims to synergise the best of British education with immense potential among the Pakistani Youth in the field of Computing and IT. The ceremony took place at ICE Pakistan Islamabad campus in presence of ICE and AccrediNation team as well as virtual attendees. Ms. Sumbal Manzoor (Head of Centre, ICE) and Asad Aamir Ansari (Managing Director, AccrediNation) were the signatories.

Mr. Asad Aamir appreciated ICE’s vision of providing professional certification in the field of computing and IT that will enable the youth of Pakistan to become globally recognized. Since Pakistan has all the potential to become a leader in international computing space.

Ms. Sumbal emphasized on the need of accessibility of quality British Education for the masses to strengthen the skillset of youth and for making a mark in entrepreneurial landscape.

Virtual representation included Stephen Tweed (Director International BCS), Ian Fraser (Director and Principal ICE-iQualify UK), Ejaz Chowdary (Director and Chief Technology Officer ICE-iQualify UK), Jehan Ara (Member PM Taskforce on IT and Telecom) and other leading corporate attendees.

ICE aims to inspire and empower enterprising potential of the youth. The purpose of ICE is to become a futuristic scholastic hub, to disseminate an array of affordable level 3 to level 7 UK qualifications complemented by global professional qualifications.