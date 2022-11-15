ICC announces prize money distribution for T20 World Cup teams

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the distribution of prize money for the Twenty 20 World Cup teams.

As per the press release issued by the ICC, England will receive a whopping $US 1.6 million for defeating Pakistan and winning the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

The thrilling T20 event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG over the weekend and just how the total prize pool of $5.6 million will be distribution among the teams is now known.

While Jos Buttler’s victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a payout.

Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got ($800,000), while the two losing semi-finalists – India and New Zealand – will collect $400,000 apiece.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth $40,000 to each team.

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round – UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies – will get $40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional $40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.