ICC investigates Sri Lankan involvement in pitch-fixing charges

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that it was investigating the allegations that groundsman of Sri Lanka had committed to tamper with the pitch to bring the result on their own interest in the upcoming test match against England.

The ICC took the action after the allegations were reported in an Al Jazeera documentary very seriously and urged all evidence and supporting material to be shared with the investigators.

The complete documentary on the issue will be broadcast on Sunday and according the reports, two Sri Lankans and a former Indian player were caught discussing how to rig England’s opening Test against Sri Lanka in November this year.

ICC issued a statement in this regard and according to it they have already launched an investigation working with anti-corruption colleagues from member countries based on the information they received so far.

It also demanded to immediately release the evidence and other material which can be helpful for the anti-corruption unit to complete investigation.

The reports claimed that in the Al Jazeera documentary, former Indian professional cricketer Robin Morris, a Colombo player Tharindu Mendis, and Tharanga Indika, an assistant manager at Galle International Stadium were seen and they were discussing the upcoming England series and how to control the pitch according to their own wish and interest.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan cricket board said it was aware of the allegations and was planning on issuing a statement.

The former curator of the Galle International Stadium, Jayananda Warnaweera, is already under an ICC ban for three years until January 2019 for failing to cooperate with an anti-corruption investigation.

