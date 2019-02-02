ICC join hands with PCB for corruption-free PSL

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have decided to join hands to ensure that the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is free from corruption.

According to media, officials from ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) will be closely monitoring the Players, Management and Officials (PMO) area free of cost, during the entire season, and will directly report to the international governing body. It will be entirely ICC’s discretion if they want to share their report with the PCB.

It must be noted that the PCB was keen on availing their services during the previous season as well, but due to rising expenditure they decided against it.

The ICC feels that corrupt elements are targeting franchise and women’s cricket which is why they have taken this decision to assist the local cricketing bodies, in order to ensure that any malpractice can be avoided.

The report further stated that PCB has appointed seven integrity officers, who have been assigned the task of closely following each franchise’s activity on and off the field. Each franchise will have a separate officer except for Lahore Qalandars — who will have two. This is due to the fact that the Qalandars’ have decided to stay in a different hotel — as compared to other franchises, who are all staying in the same one.

Also the owners of franchises will not be allowed to enter the PMO area as a separate seating arrangement will be made for them — which won’t be too far away from the players’ dugout.

Just before the start of the event, players, officials and franchise owners will be briefed about the ICC anti-corruption laws, so that they are fully aware of the manner in which they have to carry themselves throughout the entire tournament.

Colonel (retired) Asif Mahmood will be in charge of PCB’s anti-corruption unit during PSL, who has been temporarily appointed for the role after Colonel (retired) Mohammad Azam Khan submitted his resignation.