ICC official advice Pakistani players to not wear smart watches

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: An International Cricket Council anti-corruption officer has advised Pakistan cricketers to avoid wearing smart watches while on the field for the match.

The issue was raised when two Pakistan players – Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq – were spotted wearing smart watches while fielding during England’s innings at the Lord’s Test.

“As soon team returned to the dressing room after bowling England out in first innings, the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC anti-corruption official told players not to wear the smar twatches,” said a team official.

Although there is no formal ban on wearing such watches but their specifications make them fall under “communication devices” which is banned from being used under ICC anti-corruption rules.

