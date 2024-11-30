ICC postpones today’s meeting regarding Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI (Monitoring Desk) : The International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting scheduled for Saturday (today) regarding the hosting of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 has been postponed.

Recent reports indicate that the much-anticipated meeting might be rescheduled for either Sunday or Monday.

The delay in the meeting is primarily attributed to the fact that both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) require additional time to engage in consultations with their respective foreign ministries.

For the unversed, the meeting was initially scheduled for November 29. However, this crucial gathering was adjourned without reaching a definitive conclusion regarding the much-anticipated Champions Trophy.

The meeting was convened by ICC as a direct response to the BCCI announcing its refusal to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which is slated to take place during the February-March window of next year.

The sources revealed that during the brief meeting, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, representatives from the 12 Full Member countries, three representatives from Associate nations, and an independent director were present, alongside the ICC chairman and CEO.

During the meeting, Pakistan reasserted its firm opposition to any hybrid model that would spread matches across different venues.

The ICC is actively exploring a variety of options to address the complications surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025, particularly in light of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note here that the BCCI has suggested a hybrid model instead of travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI proposed that India’s matches be held in Dubai.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically rejected such a proposal and insists that it will hold the entirety of the tournament on its soil. A day earlier, reports said that the PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council ahead of the scheduled board meeting.

Sources said that the PCB made it clear that the hybrid model, which would involve holding some matches in a neutral venue, was not acceptable for the Champions Trophy 2025.