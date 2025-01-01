ICC rejects India’s bid, confirms England as host for next three WTC finals

LONDON (Agencies): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected a proposal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host future editions of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, reaffirming England as the home for the next three title matches in 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Despite sustained lobbying by the BCCI and increasing demands from the global cricket community for a rotational hosting model, the ICC has opted to continue staging its marquee Test event in England, citing commercial advantages and logistical convenience. According to a media outlet, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already been privately informed of the decision, which is expected to be formally ratified during the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore next month.

Preparations for the 2027 WTC Final are set to begin once the ongoing 2025 final between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s concludes. “English cricket is close to securing hosting rights for the next three WTC finals, despite India’s strong interest in bringing the event home,” the report stated, highlighting the ICC’s prioritization of stability and profitability over geographic diversity.

England has been the exclusive host of the WTC Finals since the tournament’s inception, starting with Southampton in 2021 (New Zealand defeated India), The Oval in 2023 (Australia beat India), and the ongoing 2025 edition at Lord’s. Ironically, despite being the consistent host, the England national team has yet to reach a WTC final.

While BCCI had pushed to bring the final to Indian soil, especially given its massive cricketing audience and infrastructure, the ICC remained firm on keeping the event in England due to its central location, time zone suitability, and established venues.

The final approval of this decision is anticipated at the Singapore conference, officially extending England’s hold on the WTC Finals through the next three cycles.