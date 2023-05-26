ICC reveals prize money for World Test C’ship winner

F.P. Report

DUBAI: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle with a total fund of $3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.

The winner of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia will get a whopping amount of $1.6 million while the losing team will still earn $800,000.

The Grand Finale at The Oval in London from 7 June will not only decide the Test champions for the next two years but also the fate of a major chunk of around 63 per cent of the total prize pool of the outgoing WTC cycle.

The remaining seven teams will share $1.4 million in a manner that South Africa earns $450,000 for finishing third in the WTC standings, England bags $350,000 for finishing fourth, Sri Lanka gets $200,000 for finishing fifth. The bottom four teams, including Pakistan, pocket $100,000 each.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan finished seventh on the standings of the outgoing World Test Championship Cycle with a below-par percentage of 38.1. Babar Azam-led side won only four Tests, lost six and drew four out of their total 14 fixtures in the cycle.

Interestingly, the prize money has not been changed from the last inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million.