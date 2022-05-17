KYIV (RIA Novosti): The UN International Criminal Court (ICC) sent 42 officers to Ukraine on Tuesday to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity, prosecutor Karim Khan said.

Seconded staff include investigators, forensic experts and support staff.

“This is the largest mission of my office’s specialists since its inception,” Agence France Presse quoted Khan as saying. The ICC officially began its work on July 1, 2002.

The ICC prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into Ukraine on March 2. International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan said on March 11 that the court’s investigative team had begun collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically rejects Kiev ‘s accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and recalls that it is not a member of the International Criminal Court.

At the same time, in March, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova , reported that the latest actions of Prosecutor Khan demonstrate a desire to contribute to the anti-Russian hysteria now blazing in the US and the EU , and that “neither a bloody anti-constitutional coup in Kiev, nor the burning of people alive in Odessa , nor long-term crimes against the inhabitants of Donbass have not yet become a reason to intensify the investigation.”

Earlier, the DPR reported that Donbass activists had sent to the International Criminal Court case files on thousands of war crimes committed by Ukrainian security forces in the region. None of the complaints were investigated.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the LPR , during the eight years of the conflict in the Donbass, the LPR and the DPR filed more than 3,000 lawsuits about Kiev’s war crimes with the ECtHR and the International Criminal Court. However, the court did not start investigating these cases.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that representatives of Russian legal entities prepared and sent to the ECHR more than 7,350 complaints from residents of Donbass who suffered from the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine also reported that there were more than 7 thousand such statements.

