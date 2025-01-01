ICC warns skipper Fatima Sana over breach of conduct

(Web Desk): International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a demerit point to Fatima Sana for showing displeasure at the umpire’s decision in a match against Ireland.

It is the first demerit point for Fatima Sana in a 24-month period given for breaching the ICC code of conduct. In the first match against Ireland, the behavior of Fatima Sana was declared against the rules. The stay of Fatima Sana on the crease after the umpire’s decision was considered a disagreement. The violation happened in the 13th over of Pakistan’s batting, because it was a violation of level 1, only a warning and a demerit point were given.

According to the ICC Statement, Fatima Sana has accepted her violation and, for that reason, there is no need for a proper hearing. According to ICC rules, a player can get banned if they get 4 demerit points in 24 months.