ICCI briefs diplomats of 19 countries about investment prospects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan was situated at a strategic location in the region providing easy access to some big markets and was destined to become hub of business and economic activities, therefore, it was the right time that foreign investors should explore Pakistan for joint ventures (JVs) and investment.

This was stated by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) while addressing a delegation of 19 junior diplomats of 14 countries who visited ICCI led by Samar Javed, Director Programs, Foreign Service Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

The diplomats of Iran, Nepal, Maldives, Mali, Palestine, Mauritius, Nigeria, Mauritania, Tunisia, Madagascar, Guinea, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and Comoros were in the delegation who are undergoing 27th Junior Diplomatic Course for Foreign Diplomats at Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that Pakistan has climbed 28 places in World Bank’s ease of doing business index and its economy improving that offered good prospects to local and foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan was now entering the second phase of industrial cooperation with China under CPEC and many special economic zones would be set up in the country. He said it was the opportune time for foreign investors to visit Pakistan to capture opportunities of business partnerships and investment.

He said that Pakistan offered high returns on investment that was an additional advantage for investors.

He said that trainee junior foreign diplomats have seen first-hand the real potential of Pakistan and stressed that they should act as brand ambassadors of Pakistan on returning to their respective countries.

Speaking at the occasion, junior foreign diplomats said that foreign media was projecting Pakistan as a country plagued with many troubles, but on coming here, they have found that things were much better in Pakistan as the country has a growing manufacturing base with great prospects for business promotion.

Samar Javed, Director Programs, Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad said that his academy was taking junior foreign diplomats to various organizations to provide them orientation of diversified fields.

He said that they have already visited national assembly, senate of Pakistan and some other organizations while they would also go to Muzaffarabad, Baluchistan and Sindh where they would also meet with Chief Minister and Governor Sindh.

He said that the purpose of bringing junior foreign diplomats to ICCI was to provide them a briefing on economic potential of Pakistan.

Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Usman Khalid, Fahad Waheed and others were also present at the occasion.