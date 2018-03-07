ICCI calls for constitution of reconciliation committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Sheikh Amir Waheed visited G-10/4, Islamabad to congratulate the newly elected President Zafar Gujar, General Secretary Usman and other office bearers of Traders Welfare Association, G-10/4, Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that government should constitute a Reconciliation Committee under the control of ICCI to resolve rent disputes of traders. He said the rising incidents of forced evictions of traders from shops have created concerns in the trading community and called upon the government to arrange early promulgation of new rent control act in Islamabad to curb such unfortunate incidents.

He said the absence of rent control law in Islamabad was the major cause of rising rent disputes and forced evictions of traders and emphasized that government should pay urgent attention to this serious issue. He said that an amended bill of a balanced rent restriction law for Islamabad was lying pending in the National Assembly since long and urged that government should arrange its early passage into law from the parliament to resolve this serious issue once for all.

He said incidents of forced evictions from shops were badly affecting the business activities and the only solution of curbing such incidents was to promulgate the new rent law as soon as possible.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Chaudhry former SVP, ICCI said that in consultation with all stakeholders, an amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad was prepared that was presented long time ago in the National Assembly.

However, no action has been taken so far to pass the said bill into law and delay in its enactment was creating frustrations in the trading community. They stressed that government should get the bill passed from parliament without wasting further time to resolve this major once for all.

Zafar Gujar President, Usman Khan General Secretary, TWA G-10/4, Islamabad and Ch. Irfan Group Leader thanked ICCI delegation for congratulating them. They said the absence of rent law was the most serious of the traders of Islamabad and government should arrange passage of new rent law on top priority basis to provide a sense of security to the traders.

