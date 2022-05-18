ICC’s inquiry in to war crimes in Ukraine

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has told the media that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sent 42 officers to Ukraine to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity in recent days. According to him, this is the largest mission of the Hague-based court since its inception in July 2002, which includes investigators, forensic experts and support staff. According to Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan the court had launched an investigation into the alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the ongoing war in Ukraine on March 2.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), is an intergovernmental forum and international tribunal based in the Netherlands. The global forum is dedicated to the provision of justice to the victims of violence, unlawful harassment, and killings of civilians by the enemy forces in the event of war between two or more nations. Since its inception in 2002, the ICC had launched 46 investigations into the war crimes of several countries, heads of states, warlord and military leaders hence it succeeded to issue reprimand to several accused including President Muammar Ghaddfi, Sudanese President Omar-al-Bashir and Congolese warlord Thomas Dyilo and others. Earlier, the ICC had initiated investigations into Israel’s war crimes in Palestine and America’s alleged war crimes in Afghanistan but the forum could not conclude the initiatives due to non-cooperation and resistance of influence.

According to reports, the ICC experts will interview victims and witnesses, secure and analyze evidence and support the investigations of Ukrainian experts. Previously, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had reported that Russian soldiers are involved in gross human rights violations including torture, rape of Ukrainian women, innocent girls and boys and indiscriminate killing of civilians by use of explosive weapons, such as heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers, missiles and air strikes.

Although, Russia is not a signatory to the Hague convention yet Putin regime is afraid of the outcome of the ongoing investigations, which could lead to the issuance of international arrest warrants of senior Russian leadership and military junta besides implementation of global BDS (boycott, divestment, and sanction) campaign against the Russian Federation.