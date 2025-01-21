Iceberg visible from space puts South Georgia Island, wildlife in danger

ISTANBUL (AA) : The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, is drifting from Antarctica toward South Georgia, a remote British island renowned for its diverse wildlife.

Now just 173 miles (280km) away, the iceberg risks grounding and breaking apart, potentially disrupting feeding grounds for penguins and seals, as seen with previous large icebergs.

“Icebergs are inherently dangerous. I would be extraordinarily happy if it just completely missed us,” said sea captain Simon Wallace, speaking to BBC News from the South Georgia government vessel Pharos.

Scientists, sailors, and fishermen around the globe are tracking satellite images for A23a’s movements.

Visible from space, the iceberg is gradually breaking apart and could fragment into massive segments at any time, according to experts.

“South Georgia is located in iceberg alley, so impacts on fisheries and wildlife are to be expected,” said marine ecologist Mark Belchier, advising the South Georgia government.

He added that both fisheries and wildlife “have a great capacity to adapt” to these challenges.

These floating ice masses may drift around South Georgia for years, posing a prolonged threat to the island’s ecosystem and wildlife.

South Georgia has dealt with similar threats in the past.

In 2004, iceberg A38 grounded near the island, blocking feeding grounds and leading to the deaths of penguin chicks and seal pups.

More recently, in 2023, iceberg A76 came dangerously close to grounding, leaving large ice chunks scattered around the island.

“Chunks of it were tipping up, like an ice city on the horizon,” recalls Belchier.

In 2023, a team from the British Antarctic Survey studied the iceberg, with PhD researcher Laura Taylor collecting water samples just 400m from its cliffs.

“This isn’t just water like we drink,” Taylor explains. “It’s full of nutrients and chemicals, as well as tiny animals like phytoplankton frozen inside.”

As the iceberg melts, it releases these elements into the ocean, changing the water’s chemistry.

While A23a’s calving predates modern climate change, it highlights Antarctica’s growing instability as warming oceans and air temperatures lead to more massive icebergs breaking away.

For now, A23a’s immense presence is expected to loom over South Georgia’s horizon.

These remnants continue to disrupt the area, creating significant challenges for local ecosystems and navigation.