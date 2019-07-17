ICJ accepted Pakistan’s version on Jadhav, rejected India’s appeals: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice accepted Pakistan’s version on Kulbhushan Jadhav and rejected the Indian appeals.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday found that India’s submission pertaining to the acquittal and release of Kulbhushan Jadhav could not be upheld. According to the ICJ, the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav were not to be regarded as a violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

Speaking to a private media channel, the director-general said that India appealed release of Jadhav and the annulment of the sentence given by the military court – both were rejected.

Meanwhile, at the same time, the international court has accepted Pakistan’s view that the commander is a serving Indian Navy officer who came to Pakistan on fake identity documents

Major General Ghafoor said that it’s a success for Pakistan that its version was accepted in hearings which were convened on short notice.