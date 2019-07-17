ICJ rejects India’s plea for acquittal, repatriation of Kulbhushan Jadhav

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday dismissed New Delhi’s plea to acquit and release Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav but ruled that he be allowed consular access.

Pakistan’s legal team headed by Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced on Wednesday.

The international court ordered Pakistan “effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence”, according to a document on the court’s website.

Judges at the UN’s top court ruled Pakistan had breached the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which gives countries the right to consular access when their nationals are arrested abroad.

Jadhav, a serving commander in the Indian Navy working for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on charges of espionage, and condemned to death by a military court the following year.

In June 2017, the Indian spy had filed a mercy petition against his death penalty while India approached the ICJ against the conviction. The ICJ stayed his execution.

India argued that commander Jadhav was an innocent businessman who was kidnapped from Iran, brought to Pakistan and tortured to confess that he was a commander in the Indian Navy and working for RAW, India’s primary intelligence agency.

Pakistan had rejected all Indian allegations. It said the evidence obtained from Jadhav after his arrest and during the criminal process leading to his conviction was amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan.

In February, the attorney general told the ICJ that Jadhav’s “unlawful activities were directed at creating anarchy in Pakistan and particularly targeted the China-Pakistan corridor.”

The ICJ was set up in 1946 to rule in disputes between countries. It, however, has no means to enforce its rulings which are final and without appeal.