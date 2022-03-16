F.P. Report

THE HAGUE: The Inter-national Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, on Wednesday delivered its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Gen-ocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

In its Order, which has binding effect, the Court indicates the following provisional measures:

(1) By thirteen votes to two, The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine.

In favour: President Do-noghue; Judges Tomka, A-braham, Bennouna, Yusuf, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte, Charlesworth; Judge ad hoc Daudet.

Against: Vice-President Gevorgian; Judge Xue;

(2) By thirteen votes to two, The Russian Federation shall ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in point (1) above

In favour: President Donoghue; Judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Yus-uf, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte, Charlesworth; Judge ad hoc Daudet.

Against: Vice-President Gevorgian; Judge Xue.