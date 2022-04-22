ICJ’s verdict in Nicaragua case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has delivered its verdict in the case of Nicaragua versus Colombia that Colombia has violated Nicaragua’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the latter’s exclusive economic zone in the Caribbean Sea. The court order states that by interfering with fishing and marine scientific research activities of Nicaraguan-flagged or Nicaraguan-licensed vessels and with the operations of Nicaraguan naval ships in the Republic of Nicaragua’s exclusive economic zone and by purporting to enforce conservation measures in that zone, the Republic of Colombia has violated the Republic of Nicaragua’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in this maritime zone, that must be stopped.

The two Latin American states Nicaragua and Colombia have a centuries-old dispute over the ownership of the San Andres Archipelago and adjacent waters which form the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZs) for both nations in the Caribbean Sea and for the first time Nicaragua filed a lawsuit against Colombia in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2001. During its verdict in 2012, the ICJ accepted Colombia’s control over the Archipelago and adjacent Islands while Nicaragua’s right of possession was accepted over territorial waters. However, the Bogota regime did not honor the court order and the Colombian Navy maintained its control over the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nicaragua with the excuse of its fight against drug traffickers. In fact, the disputed waters are full of natural reserves including oil, gas, and fisheries therefore both nations are fighting to gain control of these valuable reserves in the area. Although the international court had accepted Nicaragua’s ownership of disputed waters in the Caribbean Sea, however, the Colombian leaders were of the view that the court stopped them from fishing in the waters and did not ask them to cease their presence in Nicaragua’s water and leave the area, hence Colombian Navy will stay in the area and continue its operation against drug traffickers, and smugglers in the Caribbean Sea, that clearly indicates the future course of the Colombian government. Apparently, the law cannot take its course until backing, and the crook has many excuses to abuse the law.