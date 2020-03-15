ICMA Pakistan and ACCA enter strategic partnership

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Institute of Cost Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) have entered a strategic partnership agreement focusing on greater collaboration between both the accounting bodies and creating new opportunities for their members, partners and the country.

The announcement was made at a high-profile event here in Islamabad.

The agreement will allow both the organisations to collaborate on delivering inclusive, integrated thinking by glocalising the governance processes, create new membership pathways, and benefit from their collective global and local knowledge, experience and reach.

‘Today’s world offers a very unique opportunity to “work together”, “evolve together” and “create together”. But it requires a mindset shift towards purpose driven collaboration to solve regional and global problems.’ – Zia ul Mustafa, President, ICMA Pakistan.

He further emphasised that members of both ACCA and ICMA Pakistan have a lot to gain from this partnership. He explained how ICMA Pakistan is playing its role in Pakistan’s economic development and also the statutory privileges and rights earned by the Institute’s members over a period of 60 years of its existence. Mr. Zia expressed that broader collaboration between both professional accounting organisations will further add to their national and international contribution towards common global objective of increasing capacity for innovation and productivity.

“This strategic partnership with ICMA Pakistan is consistent with our mission to be a global leader in the profession by providing opportunity and open access to people of ability wherever they are in the world to support and promote the highest ethical, governance and professional standards, advancing the public interest”, added Helen Brand OBE, Chief Executive, ACCA.

“I am confident that this thought leadership shall help Pakistan to build trust, understand the importance of governance and transparency, enhance quality of financial information for decision making, expand tax base, build larger portfolio for export of services, and earn reputation for the professionals in Pakistan.”

Present at the signing ceremony were Guests of Honour, Faiz ullah Kamoka, Chairman, Standing Committee for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Andleeb Abbas, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Zamir Ahmed, Additional Auditor General of Pakistan.

Other important attendees included, Abdul Wasey Khan, Vice President ICMA Pakistan, Ayla Majid FCCA, Council Member, ACCA, Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Council Member, ICMA Pakistan, Ather Saleem, Council Member, ICMA Pakistan, Ghulam Qazi, Council Member, ICMA Pakistan, Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director, ICMA Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan, Market Head – Business Development, ACCA, Muhammad Shehzad Khan, Chairman – UK Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan, and Javaria Malik, Director Marketing and Communications, ICMA Pakistan.