ICRC calls for action against COVID-19 in War Zones

KABUL (TOLO News): It will be nearly impossible to fight COVID-19 in countries already devastated by conflict unless a concerted response by states and humanitarian organizations is launched immediately, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned.

“Plans to prevent and respond to the virus must urgently move forward before it gains a foothold in conflict zones,” the ICRC said in a recent statement.

“COVID-19 represents a major threat to life in countries with strong health systems. But the threat is even greater in places where health systems have been ravaged by war, where people uprooted by conflict live in close proximity, and where life-saving resources like clean water, soap and medicine are in short supply,” said the report.

Additionally, ICRC said, health systems weakened by conflict have reduced capacity for detection, management and the follow-up of cases of sickness, which in turn increases the risk of transmission.

“COVID-19 has overwhelmed advanced health care systems. Many of the places where we work lack even basic health care infrastructure, let alone intensive care capacity. Our fear is that unless urgent action is taken to curb the spread of the virus, it will devastate some of the world’s most vulnerable communities,” said Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The ICRC specified that people in prisons and displacement camps around the world will be particulary vulnerable, because they will be unable to handle a “flood” of cases, and mentioned Afghanistan as one of several nations at risk for this reason, among others.

An immediate and concerted response by states and humanitarian organizations is vital, said the report.

“Our work helping victims of conflict is still needed even amid an increased response to the virus,” said Maurer.

The organization says that in Afghanistan and Myanmar, ICRC’s work in prisons and in support of health systems is focusing on COVID-19 preparedness, detection, and preventive procedures.

“We are also creating a rapid response plan with isolation measures, hygiene improvement and protective materials,” the statement reads.