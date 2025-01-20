ICRC facilitated hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas in ‘complex’ operation

Monitoring Desk

GAZA: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Monday that it facilitated the release and transfer of three hostages out of Gaza to Israel, and 90 Palestinian detainees from Israel to the occupied Palestinian territory.

“We are relieved that those released can be reunited with their loved ones,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said. “Ensuring their safe return and providing the necessary care at this critical moment is a great responsibility.”

The humanitarian organization described the exchange of hostages as a “complex” operation requiring “rigorous security measures.”

“Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers, and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure,” the ICRC said in its statement.

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of Israelis cheered as they watched a live broadcast showing three female hostages getting into a Red Cross vehicle surrounded by Hamas fighters.

Meanwhile in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, buses were awaiting the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention. Hamas said the first group to be freed in exchange for hostages included 69 women and 21 teenage boys.

The exchange of hostages on Sunday marked the beginning of a multi-phase ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and more captives are expected to be released in the coming days.

“More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home,” Spoljaric said.

She urged both Israel and Hamas to “to continue to adhere to their commitments” to ensure a smooth operation.

“Our teams are ready to continue to implement the agreement so that more hostages and detainees are released, and more families reunited.”

Courtesy: (Al Arabiya English)