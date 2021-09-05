ICRC head arrives in Afghanistan

GENEVA (TASS): Presi-dent of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Mau-rer, who arrived in Afgh-anistan on Sunday for a th-ree-day visit, plans to meet with government officials and visit medical facilities. In a statement circulated in Geneva, Maurer stressed that the future of the inhabitants of this country depen-ds on “continuous financial support from outside.”

According to the Geneva headquarters of the Red Cross, Maurer on Sunday “arrived in Afghanistan on a three-day visit.” During his stay in the country, he “plans to visit medical facilities supported by the ICRC and the ICRC’s rehabilitation centers for victims of violence and disease, as well as meet with government officials.”

In a statement on the trip, Maurer noted that “the people of Afghanistan, who have been in the grip of an armed conflict for 40 years,” “will need years to recover and return to normal life.” The Red Cross, he stressed, is determined “to stay in the country and help them in this.” According to the International Committee of the Red Cross president, the future of Afghanistan “depends on the responsiveness and compassion of other states and on continuous financial support from outside.”