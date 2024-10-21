IDEAS 2024 Defence Exhibition set to begin in Karachi this month

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar- IDEAS 2024 defence exhibition is set to take place at the Expo Centre in Karachi this month.

The exhibtion will take place from 19-22 November.

This biennial event last occurred in 2022 and is anticipated to draw significant attention.

The four-day exhibition will feature an opening ceremony along with various activities, including international seminars on defence topics for both the public and foreign dignitaries.

A show will also be held at the Pakistan Monument on Clifton’s Sea View.

IDEAS is one of the region’s largest defence exhibitions, showcasing products and equipment from exhibitors around the world.

In preparation for the event, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has painted the IDEAS 2024 logo on several key aircraft in its fleet.

The logo has been applied to four planes, including Boeing 777s and Airbus A320s, which operate on both domestic and international routes.

Locally made chatbots to assist delegates at IDEAS 2024

Innovative robots developed by Pakistani engineering universities will provide guidance and assistance to foreign delegates at the upcoming Defence Weapons Exhibition (IDEAS 2024) in November.

This initiative is part of the “Noor Pakistan” project, a collaboration between Dawood University of Engineering and Technology and Ziauddin University. Led by Dr Prof Samreen, Vice Chancellor of Dawood University, the project aims to create AI-powered robots designed for major national events.

The chatbot technology behind these robots is being developed under the direction of Dr Sheikh Muhammad Nafe from the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department at Ziauddin University. A student team, including Sharif Khan, Zoha, and Muhammad Saeed, is actively working on this project.

Dr Nafe explained that the objective is to develop an AI-powered chatbot capable of understanding and responding in multiple languages, specifically tailored for large-scale events.

The “Noor Pakistan” chatbot first appeared at an IEEE exhibition and will be officially launched at IDEAS 2024.

Approximately 40 chatbots will be deployed at the exhibition to help delegates navigate the venue, locate various halls and stalls, and answer queries in 25 different languages, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.