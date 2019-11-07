IDLIB: A firefighter carries the dead body of a child, who was trapped under rubbles, after airstrikes by warplanes of Assad Regime and Russia hit areas within the de-escalation zone on November 06, 2019

IDLIB, SYRIA - NOVEMBER 06: [EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death] A firefighter carries the dead body of a child, who was trapped under rubbles, after airstrikes by warplanes of Assad Regime and Russia hit areas within the de-escalation zone, in Al-Sahara town of Syria on November 06, 2019. Airstrikes left at least 8 dead and more than 10 injured. ( Abdurezzak Sakirdi - Anadolu Agency )

The Frontier Post / November 7, 2019
