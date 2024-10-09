IE Ambassador presents Credentials to Uzbekistan’s FM

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has announced that Abdul Ghaffar Bahr, the Islamic Emirate’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, has presented his credentials to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Abdul Ghaffar Bahr, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister emphasized the strengthening of relations between Kabul and Tashkent. Bahr also urged Uzbekistan to invest in Afghanistan.

The two parties also discussed economic progress during the meeting. Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, speaking about the presentation of the ambassador’s credentials to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, stated: “He mentioned that Uzbekistan and Afghanistan share common interests, and significant economic progress has been made between the two countries over the past three years. Appointing an ambassador will further improve communication.”

The Islamic Emirate’s ambassador in Tashkent described stability in Afghanistan as a good opportunity for investment, stressing the importance of seizing this opportunity.

“The more representatives of the Islamic Emirate meet with foreign ministers and officials of other countries, the more the voice of the Afghan people and the Islamic Emirate will be heard,” Saleem Paigir, a political analyst, told TOLOnews.

“Afghanistan will only rise when it builds strong trade relations with neighboring countries,” said Ismail Zadran, another political analyst.

The officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly stated that 38 embassies and consulates of the caretaker government are active in various countries. However, no country has yet recognized the Islamic Emirate.