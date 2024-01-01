IE announces approval of 30 standards

KABUL (BNA): The High Council for Standards, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, held its second session today at the Marmarin Palace, approving 30 standards across various sectors.

According to the press office of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, the session was attended by Mullah Faizullah Tamim, Director General of the National Standards Authority, permanent members of the council, and private sector representatives.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the critical need for developing and enforcing standards to ensure the availability of high-quality domestic and imported products for citizens. He highlighted that implementing these standards would help prevent the production and import of substandard goods, thereby safeguarding consumer interests.

Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister urged all relevant institutions to strictly enforce the newly approved standards and monitor their application.

The session reviewed and approved standards in key areas, including construction materials, food and beverages, medical supplies, mining, petroleum, textiles, environmental protection, and electronic devices.

Following a detailed discussion, all 30 proposed standards were formally adopted.