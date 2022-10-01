IE asks UNSC to extend travel ban exemptions

KABUL (TOLOnews): Over 40 days have passed since the end of the travel ban exemption for Islamic Emirate officials instated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Kabul once more requested that the United Nations Security Council extend the travel ban exemption of the officials of the Islamic Emirate, saying that adopting an isolationist policy would not benefit any side.

“Isolation policies are not in the benefit of any side. The Islamic Emirate wants good relations and good interaction with all sides, and this is in the interest of all sides,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

However, some political analysts said that the world’s political and economic sanctions are not beneficial to Afghanistan.

“There is no unity of thought in the Security Council on this issue as there was previously, and the only way European countries will accept their travel again is if Kabul gives a specific date for the opening of girls’ schools,” said Tariq Farhadi, political analyst.

Earlier, some diplomatic sources said that the United Nations (UN) Security Council members were divided over whether or not to extend the Islamic Emirate leaders’ travel ban exemption.

The travel ban exemptions for thirteen caretaker government officials, including the first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, second deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, political deputy of the prime minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir and acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, have not yet been extended.

