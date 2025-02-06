IE denies issuance of arrest warrant for Abbas Stanikzai

KABUL (TOLONews): Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has denied reports regarding the issuance of an arrest warrant for the deputy foreign minister.

Speaking to the BBC, Mujahid stated that Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai had traveled to Dubai to visit his family.

He said: “Stanikzai Sahib frequently travels to Dubai. Part of his family resides there, and he has lived there in the past. He is currently visiting Dubai and will return to resume his duties.”

Zabihullah Mujahid described recent reports of internal disputes among Islamic Emirate officials as a propaganda campaign.

He also urged the United States to abandon its wartime strategy towards Afghanistan and adopt an approach based on engagement.

Additionally, Mujahid emphasized the lifting of sanctions on Islamic Emirate officials and Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

He stated: “The rights of the Afghan people have been usurped, and certain political obstacles at the global level must be removed, as they are not in anyone’s interest. The strategy pursued during the war must be replaced with a strategy of engagement.”

Mohammad Emal Dostyar, a university professor, remarked: “Not only should we improve our relations with the United States, which is one of the world’s major powers, but we must also establish diplomatic channels with other countries, as this is essential.”

Previously, the Islamic Emirate had dismissed US President Trump’s claims regarding the potential recapture of Bagram Air Base and the abandoned military equipment as baseless.