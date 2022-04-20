IE: Girls’ schools not aligned with Sharia Law

KABUL (Khaama Press): Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan disclosed the core reason behind girls’ schools’ closure adding that the secondary schools’ girls were not aligned with the Sharia law. Deputy chief of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) of the IEA Moulayee Rahmatullah Najib said that girls’ schools in Afghanistan have problems with Sharia law, the curriculum is in opposition to Sharia law and jurisprudence, and that the way Afghan girls would go to schools was in opposition with Sharia and Afghan culture/tradition.

He did not go into detail about how the girls’ schools opposed the Sharia law of Islam. Rahmatullah Najib made the statements in a meeting with representatives and patriarchs of several Police Districts of Kabul while acknowledging that the IEA is working hard to resolve the issues and reopen schools as soon as possible.

Najib attacked the International Community for not recognizing their interim government and added that Afghanistan’s ongoing economic situation is not because of the Taliban takeover. This comes as the Ministry of Education of the IEA has repeatedly said that girls’ schools with the previous method have no religious problems and they are ready to reopen schools once the leadership decides to.

