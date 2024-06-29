IE officials embrace public suggestions and inputs, says Hanafi

KABUL (BNA): The Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, in a meeting with a group of esteemed scholars and elders from Paktika, stated that the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcome the suggestions and opinions of citizens.

During the meeting, scholars and elders informed the Deputy PM about the social, economic, and security issues in Surobi district, Paktika. They expressed satisfaction with the local administration’s efforts in ensuring security, tranquility, and service delivery by the officials and mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

They requested that the officials of the Islamic Emirate focus on improving schools, health clinics, transportation routes, and developmental projects in the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Hanafi stated that the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcome citizens’ suggestions and opinions, and view providing services to the people in various fields as their main duty and responsibility.

As the meeting concluded, the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs mentioned that the officials strive to address the demands of the people to the best of their ability.