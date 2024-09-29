IE prioritizes uplift projects: PM office

KABUL (BNA): The Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Mullah Abdul Wasi, has confirmed that several large-scale development projects are currently being implemented throughout the country, funded by domestic revenues.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Abdul Wasi met with elders and influential figures from the Arghandi region at ARG.

During the meeting, community representatives, Mohammad Zarif Arghand and Dr. Malik Sorgul, expressed their support for the Islamic Emirate and praised the ongoing development efforts across various regions of the country.

Additionally, the elders shared their satisfaction with the launch of several major infrastructure projects by the Islamic Emirate. They also presented their suggestions for further development, emphasizing the need for schools, healthcare centers, electricity, water supply systems, and other essential services in their area.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Wasi assured the representatives that numerous projects, including the construction of dams and roads, are progressing nationwide, all financed through internal resources. He highlighted the joint efforts between the people and the Islamic Emirate in rebuilding the country, emphasizing that projects are prioritized based on national needs.

He also reassured the Arghandi elders that the Islamic Emirate would consider their requests and proposals within the available resources.