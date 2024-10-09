IE will not trample on Islamic values to appease others: Kabir

KABUL (Ariana News): Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the prime minister, has said that the Islamic Emirate wants to have good relations with all countries, but it will not compromise on the principles of Islam and trample on Islamic values to appease others.

In a meeting with officials and students of Kabul University at Sapidar Palace, Kabir said that the Islamic Emirate has worked for Afghanistan to shine in the political and economic sectors and currently it has 40 missions in different countries and engagement with the world is moving in a positive direction.

He also stressed that the Islamic Emirate does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, nor does it allow other countries to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

In the meeting, Kabul University officials provided information about the new master’s program called “Afghanistan Studies.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the start of the program, Kabir urged the students to invite Afghan cadres living abroad to return home.