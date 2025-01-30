IEA assures govt employees that they will get paid this month

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate said Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s cuts to aid will not affect salaries of Afghan government workers.

This comes in the wake of rumors that government employees would not be paid for the solar month of Dalwa due to Trump’s severe cuts to aid.

Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s return to power in August 2021, the salaries of all government employees have been covered by the domestic budget, unlike in the past when donor money helped fund salaries.

In a post on X, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that all 1.04 million government employees in Afghanistan will receive their salaries this month, as per usual.

He said the Ministry of Finance has assured the IEA that salaries will be paid.

“The country’s budget has a domestic foundation, it has nothing to do with the arrival or non-arrival of foreign aid,” he emphasized.

Mujahid’s statement comes after rumors began circulating that the IEA has suspended payment of salaries to government employees following Washington’s foreign aid freeze.

Trump’s move will however impact a wide range of humanitarian agencies and NGOs in the country.