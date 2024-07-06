IEA calls govt inclusivity an internal issue

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has dismissed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) call for the establishment of an inclusive government in.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, reacting to the SCO statement, said government inclusivity was Afghanistan’s internal issue.

TOLOnews quoted him as asking the largest regional security entity to discuss ways of regulating its relations with Afghanistan.

Mujahid told the private broadcaster: “The issue of an inclusive government is an internal matter; Afghans will make decisions in consideration of their national interest in any case.”

He suggested neighbours and other countries, should discuss issues related to their relations and interaction with Afghanistan.

Mujahid’s comments came in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at SCO summit, where he said they were working to encourage the caretaker government to set up an inclusive political structure.

He also stressed coordination and cooperation with Afghanistan’s neighbours to boost humanitarian support for the country.