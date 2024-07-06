IEA changes Minister, Central Bank Chief

KABUL (Ariana News): The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has removed Shahabuddn Delawar from the post of acting minister of mines and petroleum and replaced him with acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) Hedayatullah Badri.

The appointment was announced Saturday on X by IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Delawar has been moved to the post of acting head of Afghan Red Crescent Society, replacing Matiulhaq Khalis who will now act as the head of National Environmental Protection Agency. DAB’s Deputy Governor Noor Ahmad Agha has been promoted to the top post in the bank.

The newly announced appointments included also Nooruddin Turabi, former deputy chief of Afghan Red Crescent Society, as the new acting head of National Disaster Management Authority.

Former deputy minister of industry and commerce, Qudratullah Jamal, has been appointed as the new deputy minister of information and culture for financial and administrative affairs.

Ahmadullah Zahid, former acting director of counter corruption of intelligence agency, has been appointed as the new deputy minister of commerce and industry.

Aziz-ur-Rahman, former acting head of National Environmental Protection Agency, has been appointed as deputy head of Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Saduddin Saeed, former deputy minister of information and culture for financial and administrative affairs, has been appointed as deputy head of National Environmental Protection Agency for financial and administrative affairs.