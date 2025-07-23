IEA criticizes United Nations, claims organization is no longer neutral

KABUL (Ariana News): Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has sharply criticized the United Nations for continuing to deny Afghanistan its seat at the UN.

Mujahid accused the UN of no longer being a neutral or independent organization, claiming it now acts under the influence of Western political powers.

“The United Nations was supposed to be a neutral body,” Mujahid said. “But it now operates under the influence of Western political agendas. It has lost its effectiveness and independence.”

Mujahid questioned the legitimacy of Afghanistan’s current representative at the United Nations, who remains from the previous Western-backed administration. “Who does this individual represent?” he asked. “Under what principles and protocols is he operating? He has no domestic legitimacy and does not represent the people of Afghanistan.”

Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021, the IEA has consistently demanded international recognition and has pressed for the country’s seat at the UN to be transferred to its nominated envoy.

Despite repeated requests, the UN General Assembly’s Credentials Committee has deferred a decision each year, leaving the position in the hands of Nasir Ahmad Faiq, a diplomat who served under the former republic and continues to act as Afghanistan’s envoy on an interim basis.

The IEA’s bid for formal recognition at the United Nations has been met with resistance from Western governments and rights groups, who cite concerns over human rights violations—particularly against women and girls—as well as the lack of an inclusive political process in the country.

Only Russia has formally recognized the Islamic Emirate as Afghanistan’s legitimate government – a move that took place early this month.

The continued exclusion from international forums remains a key point of frustration for the Islamic Emirate, who view recognition at the UN as a step toward political legitimacy on the world stage.

Mujahid’s remarks reflect growing impatience within the Islamic Emirate over what it perceives as a politically motivated refusal by the UN to engage with them on an equal footing.