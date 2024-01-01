IEA delegation meet envoys from regional countries

DOHA (Ariana News): Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in a series of posts on X that he had constructive meetings with special envoys of regional countries and discussed mutual relations and how to further strengthen ties.

Mujahid said he had a constructive meeting with the special representative of Pakistan Asif Durrani and Pakistan’s ambassador and diplomats to Doha. “We thank them for their hospitality and hope for good and constructive relations for both countries,” he said.

Earlier, Mujahid said a quadrilateral meeting between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Qatar was held in Doha.

In this meeting, the Trans Afghanistan Railway Project, from Uzbekistan to Pakistan, was discussed.

All parties requested the early start and completion of this project, Mujahid said. He also stated that he had met with Iranian special envoy Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

This meeting went well, said Mujahid, and that discussions had cenetered around the strengthening of ties and the overall importance of regional connectivity and cooperation.

The special envoy of Qatar’s minister of foreign affairs, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab meanwhile met separately with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva; Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Esmatullah Erkashev; and Special Envoy of Switzerland for Afghanistan Albert Grof.

During the meetings, ways to enhance stability and peace in Afghanistan and support the aspirations of the Afghan people for a decent life were discussed, and the importance of the Doha process to achieve the desired progress was emphasized.

Russian ambassador at the UN Vasily Nebenzya meanwhile said: “Taliban [IEA] is de facto authorities on Afghanistan, and we’ve been saying consistently that you have to recognize this fact and deal with them as such. Because whether you like it or not, but this movement is running the country now. And you cannot simply ignore that.”

Asked about how far Russia is from removing IEA from the sanctions list, ambassador Nebenzya said: “I cannot tell you a definite answer. But I heard some talks about it. But generally speaking, it is good that Taliban [IEA] was finally invited to Doha this time.”