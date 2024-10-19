IEA delegation visits Khorgos Port in Kazakhstan

KABUL (Ariana News): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says the delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Nooruddin Azizi, acting head of the ministry, has visited Khorgos Port (the world’s largest dry port) in Kazakhstan.

The ministry said Saturday in a post on X that Khorgos port is located on the border between China and Kazakhstan, and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) also passes through this area and connects to the European continent.

On Friday, Azizi left for Kazakhstan’s Almaty, leading a delegation of public and private sector representatives, aiming to hold an exhibition of Afghan products in the country, participate in a business forum, and meet with Kazakh officials.