IEA forces arrest Daesh perpetrators of attacks

KABUL (Ariana News): Islamic Emirate special forces have arrested key members of an insurgent group responsible for a number of attacks including the one on foreign tourists in Bamiyan province in May this year.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Monday that the insurgents had also been responsible for the attack on employees of the Directorate of Compliance and Oversight of Orders and Decrees early this month, and several other attacks in Kabul.

Mujahid said among those arrested was a Tajikistan national, who had been planning to carry out a suicide bombing. He said special forces seized an explosive-laden vest, two firearms and ammunition.

Further investigations revealed that the attacker who targeted the employees of the Directorate of Compliance and Oversight had infiltrated Afghanistan from a Daesh Khorasan training camp located in Mastung, Balochistan.

“Subsequent operations in Kabul and Faryab resulted in the neutralization of two insurgents, while several others were taken into custody,” Mujahid said, adding some of the arrested individuals had recently returned to Afghanistan from the Daesh Khorasan training camp in Mastung, Balochistan.

Mujahid said that following a series of defeats, inflicted by the Islamic Emirate’s special forces, the remaining leaders and operatives of Daesh Khorasan have, “with the assistance of certain intelligence agencies, where they have established new operational bases and training camps.”

He said: “From these new bases, they continue to orchestrate attacks, both within Afghanistan and in other countries.