IEA held more than 1,300 meetings with 80 countries

KABUL (Ariana News): Between taking power in August 2021 and February 22, 2024, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has publicly announced 1,382 diplomatic meetings with at least eighty countries, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy said in a report.

The think tank said that while fighting may have helped the Islamic Emirate win its country back, diplomacy has allowed it to be an accepted international actor, even if it remains to be recognized officially.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate had 215 meetings with representatives of China, 194 meetings with Turkey, 169 meetings with Iran, 135 meetings with Qatar, 118 meetings with Pakistan, 84 meetings with Uzbekistan, 69 meetings with Russia, 63 meetings with Turkmenistan, 60 meetings with Japan and 54 meetings with Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, in the West, those who have most engaged with the Islamic Emirate are: the European Union (42), Britain (33), Norway (31), US (20) and Germany (12).

The report states that the Islamic Emirate has promoted its meetings with foreign officials on its websites and X, and the talks have covered various issues, including humanitarian aid, assistance in the field of governance, economic opportunities, industrial investment, and religious exchanges.

The report noted that despite not being de jure recognized, the Islamic Emirate is de facto recognized and has been steadily acknowledged via numerous noncommittal acts. Additionally, a number of countries have since called for the Islamic Emirate’s international recognition.