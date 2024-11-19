IEA implements ‘significant reforms’ in Afghanistan’s education curriculum

KABUL (Ariana News): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Tuesday met with Islamic scholars from India and Bangladesh and said the Islamic Emirate has strengthened its educational institutions, worked on the establishment of new academic bodies, and implemented significant reforms in the educational curriculum.

Baradar highlighted that the IEA has always strived to present the religion of Islam to its people in its purest form, free from any superstitions.

He further stressed that in addition to these efforts, the IEA has initiated effective measures to improve the country’s economic situation.

“Large economic projects have been launched, trade with neighboring countries, the region, and the world has expanded, there has been progress in the industrial sector, and the foundation for a self-reliant economy, free from foreign dependence, has been established,” according to Baradar.

He also pointed out that the freezing of Afghanistan’s national assets and the economic sanctions have been major obstacles hindering the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, Baradar added that IEA seeks to establish political and economic relations with the world based on mutual benefits, under the guidance of Islamic Sharia, and advocates for a self-sufficient Afghanistan, which would be beneficial for both the region and the world.