IEA, Iran officials discuss expansion of transport and transit services

KABUL (Ariana News): A number of visiting Iranian officials have met with officials of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation in Kabul to discuss the expansion of transport and transit services.

Iranian officials say they are seeking to expand economic ties between the two countries and want to cooperate with Afghanistan in agriculture, livestock farming, mining and transit.

Hossein Noorizada, deputy governor of Iran’s Korasan Razavi province, said that Afghanistan has high quality agricultural products, and Iran is ready to help such products reach foreign markets.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that Iran is an important economic partner of Afghanistan and there is great potential to expand economic and trade relations and the two countries should do more in this regard.

“We have the same agriculture as you (Iran) have,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment. “But we must be given the opportunity to enter a major country that is both your friend and our friend. We should be able to get our fruits and vegetables to India.”

Recently, Iranian investors have become interested in investing in Afghanistan, especially in the agriculture and mining sectors.