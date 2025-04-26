IEA makes major shake-up in ministries, departments

KABUL (Pajhwok): New appointments have been made in some ministries, departments and provinces, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday.

On his X platform, Deputy Spokesman for IEA Hamdullah Fetrat wrote these reshufflings were made based on order from the Amir Ul-Momineen.

He said Mullah Sher Mohammad Sharif, former director general of the Ministry of Interior’s Border Police, has been appointed as Zabul governor, Mullah Hizbullah Afghan, the Zabul former governor, has been appointed as the director general of the Ministry of Interior’s Border Police, Mullah Jan Mohammad Hamza, the Takhar former police chief, has been appointed as the director of the Kabul province’s Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, and Mullah Saifullah, the former head of the Sar-e-Pul intelligence forces, has been appointed as the commissioner of Hairatan Port in Balkh.

Maulvi Obaidullah, the former director of AILD in Kabul, has been appointed as the head of the PVPE Department in Balkh, and Maulvi Hussainullah Zahid, the former commissioner of Hairatan Port, has been appointed as the district governor of Aqcha in Jawzjan province.