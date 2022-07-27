IEA PM meets Pakistani scholars in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, met with a delegation of Pakistani scholars headed by Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani, in Arg Palace, on Wednesday.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani In a meeting, with IEA Prime Minister, said “Afghanistan and Pakistan are two Islamic countries, and called for solidarity and good relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund welcomed the Pakistani scholars, and thanked them for their good views, on Afghanistan.

PM said the occupation of the US has ended in our country and the time for reconstruction of Afghanistan, and dealing with communities’ issues has started.

Afghanistan’s Prime Minister said “We want good diplomatic ties with all countries around the world, especially with our neighboring countries.

Prime Minister said, “Afghanistan is the common home for every Afghan and we are working together to build it.”

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund said that scholars are more aware of the value and necessity of science who are now ruling the country, and work is underway to strengthen the country’s education sector.

He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan called for solidarity of all Afghans by announcing general amnesty and formed a commission to contact Afghan personalities inviting them home and as a result, many returned so far.

