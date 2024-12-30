IEA seeks no enmity or war with anyone: Deputy PM Kabir

KABUL (Ariana News): The Political Deputy of Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, says protecting and defending Afghanistan and its people is the government’s responsibility and that the Islamic Emirate seeks neither enmity nor war with anyone, but instead views stability in Afghanistan as beneficial to both the region and the world

Speaking at the inauguration of Shah wa Arus dam in Kabul on Tuesday, Kabir stated that no external pressure could compel anyone to achieve their goals in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate is currently progressing well on both the battlefield and in politics. We do not want war or enmity with anyone, but we are responsible for the protection and defense of our people and our land,” said Kabir.

He emphasized the IEA seeks peace in the region and the world, and that countries should not blame IEA for their internal political failures to disrupt regional order.

He also stated the IEA will not accept any obstacles in the path of development and self-sufficiency and will continue its efforts, even though some countries may be unable to tolerate Afghanistan’s progress and development.

Abdul Kabir highlighted that IEA aims to ensure regional stability through the implementation of large-scale regional projects.