IEA stand against any partiality, bias: Kabir

KABUL (Agencies): The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, in a meeting with a number of Shia elders and Hazara community said: “The Islamic Emirate stand against any partiality and discriminations in the country”. The Deputy Prime Minister Kabir, met with a number of influential Hazara and Shia elders, said a statement by released by Arg.

The elders of Shia community, shared problems and suggestions with Deputy PM Kabir, they said that they are strives to bring their community closer with government.

They said during the meeting that they support the Islamic rule without any partiality and are ready for any kind of cooperation to protect the system.

Kabir, hailed, their support and said that the Islamic Emirate stand against partiality and discrimination, adding the government values all the ethnic groups of Afghanistan and considers all ethnic as one nation.

Kabir, assured that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will address the problems of the Hazara and Shia people constantly.

