IEA supports all kinds of investment in technology sector, says Deputy PM

KABUL (Agencies): Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, in a meeting with officials of MTN telecommunication company, said that the Islamic Emirate supports all kinds of investment in the telecommunications and technology sector in the country.

A meeting, attended by Mawlavi Najibullah Haqqani, Acting Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister held, said a statement released by Deputy PM Hanafi’s office.

In this meeting, the general manager of M1 and MTN Group in the Middle East and North Africa, and Ismail Jarodi, the vice president of the group in the Middle East and North Africa, spoke about the operations of this company for 15 years. They termed Afghanistan as one of the countries where investment opportunities are provided we’ll for investors.

For his part, Deputy Hanafi said that the Islamic Emirate supports all kinds of foreign investment in Afghanistan.

He praised the MTN company’s investment in the sector of telecommunications, and said that the Islamic Emirate will always support investment in different sectors, mainly in the technology sectors and telecommunication networks.