IEA supreme leader directs officials to drop ‘acting’ from titles

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supreme leader has declared that Afghanistan now has a legitimate Sharia-based system and urged all officials to work for the welfare and stability of the people.

He also instructed ministers and cabinet members to remove the term “acting” from their official titles.

Marking the anniversary of the IEA’s return to power on August 15, 2021, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada said: “The fourth year of the great victory – the liberation of Afghanistan from the occupation of the US and its allies – has now passed.

To establish a pure Sharia-based system, the Afghan people endured over fifty years of severe hardship and made great sacrifices. Following the end of the occupation, Afghanistan became the owner of a genuine Sharia system.”

He said that security has been restored across the country and, in accordance with Sharia law, Afghanistan has been protected from corruption, oppression, land usurpation, narcotics, theft, looting and plunder.

“A suitable environment has been created for the country’s development and reconstruction and Afghans have been freed from linguistic, ethnic, regional, party and other divisions,” he added.

“These are great divine blessings that our people must not forget. On the day of victory, they should offer abundant thanks to Allah Almighty so that these blessings may increase. But if, God forbid, we fail to show gratitude, we will face severe punishments from Allah,” he warned.

He further directed all officials to serve the Sharia system and the Muslim community and to work for the welfare and comfort of the people.

All ministers and cabinet members must no longer use the term “acting” in their titles. The supreme leader also urged IEA officials to prioritize the care and protection of orphans.