IEA team in China to attend Trans-Himalaya Forum

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation, led by Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, has arrived in the Xizang city of China to attend the 4th Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation.

The forum is scheduled to commence today (Thursday) in the presence of high-ranking Chinese officials and representatives from various countries and organisations, the Afghan Embassy in Beijing wrote on its X handle.

It said the IEA delegation included Environment Protection Authority head Hafiz Aziz Rahman and two representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IEA Ambassador to China Bilal Karimi is also taking part in the forum, which was initiated in 2018 to deepen practical cooperation among regional countries on diverse subjects, including geographical connectivity, environmental protection, ecological preservation, and enhancing cultural linkages.

The last in-person meeting of the forum was held in 2019.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Ecological Civilisation and Environmental Protection.”