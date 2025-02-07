IEA urges the US to hand over 7 helicopters to Afghans

KABUL (Ariana News): In response to the transfer of seven helicopters of the former Afghan army from Uzbekistan to the US, the Ministry of National Defense has urged Washington not to create any obstacles in returning these helicopters to Afghanistan and to hand them over to the Afghans, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement stated: “The Islamic Emirate is concerned about this issue, because these helicopters belong to Afghanistan, and were moved to Uzbekistan when the officials of the previous administration escaped, thus they should be returned to Afghanistan.”

“It is unacceptable for us that these helicopters are being transferred to the United States for any reason; because the people of Afghanistan have the right to defend and question their rights, along with neighboring countries must also respect the rights of Afghans,” the statement read.